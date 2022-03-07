Brother Anil to start new political party in AP ?

Is brother Anil starting a news political party in AP? Is there a pressure on him from various sections to start a new political party? As per the grapevine, the answer is yes. Details as follows.

It is known news that brother Anil recently met former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar and had a discussion that lasted for more than couple of hours. Nobody had clue at that time why this meeting happened between these two. But now rumours are floating in political circles about Anil starting a new political party. Reportedly, leaders of some backward caste associations have met Anil recently and expressed their discontent over Jagan’s treatment to them in the last couple of years. Many of them told Anil that they supported Jagan in 2019 elections only upon the request of Anil. But Jagan didn’t give them even an appointment after coming to power. Disappointed with these developments, these leaders wanted Anil to float a new political party so that they can support that new party.

While the above is the version coming from political sections that are close to Jagan and Anil, observers point out that people may not believe this version and these kind of tactics.