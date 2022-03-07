YS Jagan signs the new GO of Ticket Pricing

The big news is finally here. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy signed the new revised GO of ticket pricing today and the new GO is expected to be out tomorrow. This would be a huge relief for all the summer biggies that are made on huge budgets. The distributors in AP suffered and tasted huge losses after the ticket prices are slashed down badly in AP. Movies like Akhanda and Pushpa witnessed a huge dent to the final collections because of the restrictions imposed.

After facing a lot of criticism and soon after the celebrities meeting YS Jagan, the AP government decided to revise the GO. Even the AP High Court asked the AP government to cancel the GO. A committee was formed and the report was submitted to the government. We can hear the big news in a day or two. Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam may be the first film to take the advantage in AP again.