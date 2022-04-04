Buchi Babu’s Film haunting NTR

Young Tiger NTR is on a break and he will commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film in June. The actor has been in talks with Uppena fame Buchi Babu for a sports drama. The inside talk is that NTR is completely impressed with the idea and the narration of Buchi Babu. The film is reportedly titled Peddi and is set in the backdrop of Kabaddi. The lead actor plays a physically challenged person in the film and this is haunting NTR. The top actor is worried if the audience and his fans will accept him in such a role. Buchi Babu is not in a mood to change the crucial portion which happens to be the heart of the film.

Tarak too felt that the portion should not be changed and he is not in a mood to lose the project. After the release of RRR, all the upcoming projects of NTR will head for a pan-Indian release. The actor is now confused to pick up Peddi at this time in his career. Mythri Movie Makers are on the board to produce the film. For now, NTR will have enough time to take the final call on the project. Peddi is expected to start early next year once NTR completes Koratala Siva’s film.