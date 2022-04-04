Anushka is back to work after three years

Anushka Shetty is a star actress in South and she has several blockbusters to her credit. The actress has been absent from the past three years on the sets and her last film Nishabdham was released in 2020. The actress has been suffering from weightloss issues. Anushka is yet to cut down her weight and the actress finally returned back to work today. She commenced the shoot of her next film which is yet to be titled. Mahesh will direct this film and Naveen Polishetty will be seen in an important role.

UV Creations are the producers and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Anushka essays the role of a 40-year-old woman in this film. This is the third collaboration of Anushka with UV Creations after Mirchi and Bhaagamathie. Anushka last year announced that she would feature in web-based projects and they are yet to be announced officially.