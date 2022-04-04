Varalaxmi Sarathkumar raises curiosity with Sabari

Known for taking up different roles, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is at it again. She is now playing the lead character in a film titled Sabari, which is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Bankrolled by Mahendra Nath Kondla on Maha Movies banner in a big budget, the film is directed by newcomer Anilkatz. Sabari, tipped to be a tale of love and crime, will be presented by Maharshi Kondla.

A conceptual poster has been released by the team that features Varalaxmi in an intriguing manner. There are many things like – forest, birds, flames and a small girl on a bicycle- adding more the curiosity.

The film’s shoot was started on Ugadi. Music is being composed by Gopi Sundar, Nani Chamidisetty is the cinematographer, Asish Teja Pulala is taking care of the art department and Dharmendra Kakarala is in charge of editing.