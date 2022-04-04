Revised ticket pricing for RRR

RRR had an exceptional second weekend all over and the film minted huge money in all the territories of its release. The makers applied for flexible ticket pricing across the Telugu states and the governments granted ticket hike for ten days. With the second weekend coming to an end, the distributors of the Telugu states revised and slashed the ticket prices from today. In Telangana, RRR tickets are sold for Rs 295 (multiplexes), Rs 350 (recliners) and Rs 175 (single screens).

In Andhra Pradesh, the tickets are sold for Rs 150 (single screens), Rs 175 and Rs200 (multiplexes) and Rs 250 (recliners). This would be a good move as the film will have repeat audience because of the slashed prices. RRR is expected to do decent business in the third week. The number of screens and shows across the Telugu states are restricted from today. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and the film featured Ram Charan, NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris.