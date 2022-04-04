Megastar to shake leg with Salman Khan

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan share a great bonding. Megastar wanted Salman Khan to play a crucial cameo in his upcoming movie God Father and Salman immediately accepted the request. After Salman Khan came on board, his role was extended. Salman Khan already completed shooting for his portion recently in Mumbai and some crucial scenes along with an action stunt are canned.

A special song on Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan will be canned in a special set in Mumbai this week. A set is erected for the song and Jani Master will choreograph this number. A peppy tune is composed by Thaman for the situation. There are reports that Salman Khan is taking no remuneration for his role in God Father. Directed by Mohan Raja, God Father will hit the screens this year and it is in the last leg of shoot.