Budget exceeded for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film is in the final stages of shoot. The latest update says that the film’s budget heaped up and exceeded. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the costliest film made in Mahesh Babu’s career and the non-theatrical rights are sold for record prices. The makers are still confident of recovering the investment before the film’s release and they are not much bothered about the heaped-up budget. A major portion of the film is shot in Spain and Goa.

Parasuram is the director of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Both the released songs are chartbusters and Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens on May 12th 2022. Thaman scored the music. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.