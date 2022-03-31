Mishan Impossible review
Mishan Impossible review
Mishan Impossible is director Swaroop RSJ’s second directorial venture. His first film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was a good hit. Mishan Impossible starring Taapsee Pannu in a key role is releasing on March 31st with USA premieres. This film is produced by the National Award-winning production house Matinee Entertainment, which made many successful films such as Ghazi, Kshanam, Wild Dog, etc., and Acharya. Here is Telugu360 Review :
Summary
Reviewer
Krishna
Review Date
Reviewed Item
Mishan Impossible Movie
Author Rating