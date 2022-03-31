Mishan Impossible Movie Review

By
Krishna
-
0
Mishan Impossible Movie Review
Mishan Impossible Movie Review

Mishan Impossible review

Mishan Impossible review

Mishan Impossible is director Swaroop RSJ’s second directorial venture. His first film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was a good hit. Mishan Impossible starring Taapsee Pannu in a key role is releasing on March 31st with USA premieres. This film is produced by the National Award-winning production house Matinee Entertainment, which made many successful films such as Ghazi, Kshanam, Wild Dog, etc., and Acharya. Here is Telugu360 Review :

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

Summary
Review Date
Reviewed Item
Mishan Impossible Movie
Author Rating
51star1star1star1star1star

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here