Bunny in talks for one more Film?

Tollywood actors and directors are in huge demand. To expand their market, the stars are collaborating with directors of other languages. Stylish Star Allu Arjun has been in talks with Tamil directors AR Murugadoss and Vikram Kumar for some time but the projects never materialized. Going with the recent update, AR Murugadoss is back in touch with Bunny for a film. Murugadoss narrated a script recently through a Zoom meeting. Bunny is yet to take a call on the script.

Top Tamil producer Kalaipuli S Thanu is in touch with Allu Arjun to bankroll this pan-Indian project. Allu Arjun will resume the shoot of Pushpa from Monday and he will move to Icon very soon. He will then return back to the sets of Pushpa 2. AR Murugadoss’ project may happen soon after Pushpa 2 if Bunny gets impressed with the script. More details awaited.