Exclusive: Ram Charan’s lavish Bungalow in Mumbai

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. The actor along with his wife Upasana invested in a lavish property in Mumbai. The construction of the bungalow is done and a housewarming party took place recently in Mumbai. Charan and Upasana’s close friends were present for the house warming party. Charan is busy with RRR which will head for a pan-Indian release soon.

He also signed Shankar’s big-budget film which is a pan-Indian project. Several Tollywood stars are now investing in Mumbai considering their upcoming pan-Indian projects. Charan is the first Telugu actor among the youngsters to own a lavish bungalow in Mumbai. Prabhas is on a hunt for a beach-side property in the plush location of Mumbai. Allu Arjun will soon own one in Mumbai.