YS Jagan’s Biopic on Cards?

Mahi V Raghav directed the life story of Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy titled Yatra. Though the film could not rake money, the attempt received a decent response. Mahi V Raghav announced that he would soon direct the sequel for Yatra and the film will narrate the story of YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s son YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The scriptwork of this multi-lingual is done and the casting process started recently. There are talks that Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi will reprise the role of YS Jagan in the film. An official announcement about the film is expected to be made soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.