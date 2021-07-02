V for Vizag… V for Vijaysai Reddy, but will it be V for Victory?

V for Vizag… V for Vijaysai Reddy … V for victory…. This seems to be the thinking of the YSRCP these days. If all goes well, suave, mild-mannered Vijaysai Reddy may well be the YSRCP candidate from Visakhapatnam in 2024. Vijaysai is making the right moves and is doing the right things to emerge as the party’s hot favourite in Vizag Lok Sabha constituency.

For the last two years, party’s soft-voiced suave operator Vijaysai has focused on Vizag. He has been staying there for most of the time and is working among the rank and file as the incharge for the North Andhra districts. He has also played a very instrumental role in ensuring YSRCP victory in the panchayat, municipal and corporation elections. He worked hard to strengthen the party in the North Andhra region.

In fact, Visakhapatnam city is the only place where the TDP did very well in 2019 elections. The party had bagged all the four assembly seats here. The mighty wave of the YSRCP had stopped at the gates of Vizag city. Since then, Vijaysai has been systematically working on Vizag and north Andhra. As part of the strategy to completely take over Vizag, Vijaysai is said to be planning to contest direct elections next time.

Interestingly, though he was offered a party ticket last time to contest from Visakhapatnam, he declined saying he would work behind the screens and strategise for party’s victory. This time around, he is planning to contest from Vizag. As of now, Vijaysai is Rajya Sabha member. YSRCP insiders say that the present MP MVV Satyanarayana would be given an MLA ticket to contest in 2024.