Jagan’s latest headache: Sand eater vs gravel gobbler

One politician is gobbling up gravel, while the other politico is slurping down sand. Both the leaders are at war with one another. So, one is trying to expose the misdeeds of the other. The end result is both the leaders are bringing disrepute to the party and are causing headache to the party’s young chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the Nellore YSRCP a war of sorts is raging between Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and district YSRCP chief and Sarvepali MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy. The war is not over who works more for the people. It is over who gobbles up more. While Govardhan Reddy is accused of mining more gravel from Sarvepalli region than is permitted, Anil Kumar is blamed for quarrying more sand from Penna that is allowed to. Both the leaders are bent on exposing one another.

Govardhan Reddy’s followers have secured permission to quarry 8000 cubic metres from Sarvepalli. His followers have even paid the seigniorage charges for the same. However, there are allegations that they have mined more than 10000 cubic metres. Anil Kumar has not only got a complaint filed against them, but even got an inquiry done. The MLA’s followers were penalised.

Not to be outdone, Govardhan Reddy’s followers have lodged a complaint against Anil Kumar’s followers for quarrying more sand from Penna river than permitted. Both the issues have now been lapped up by the Opposition TDP, which has begun an agitation against both the leaders. The issue has now reached Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is now said to be trying to patch up between the two warring leaders.

The whole issue has given the ruling YSRCP negative publicity and the gobbling up of natural resources by the powers that be has become a hot topic for discussion among the public.