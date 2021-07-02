Pic Talk: Sizzling hot Jacqueline Fernandez

Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez cemented her position in Bollywood. She has a strong lineup of films and she is even occupied with several web-based projects. This fitness freak loves to show off her curves in trendy outfits. Jacqueline Fernandez looked hot and sexy in one of her recent clicks that the actress posted on her Instagram page. Jacqueline Fernandez carried a beautiful smile in the click. There are talks that she will be playing an important role in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming periodic film Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. The film releases next year.

