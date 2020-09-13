Bunny’s deadly look shaking the internet

Allu Arjun is eagerly waiting to join the sets of Pushpa. Sukumar surely has a surprise on board for Bunny and his new look is designed months ago. With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a long break, Allu Arjun decided to experiment and finalize the look before he commences the shoot. He has been spotted with a thick hair and beard during this recent outing. The pictures are now all over the social media circles.

His fans are thrilled with the specially designed ‘AA Mask’ from Bunny. The actor was spotted in shorts and casuals. Bunny along with his family paid his visit to Kuntala waterfalls and he was mobbed by his fans there. Soon, the pictures are circulated all over the internet. There are talks that Allu Arjun will commence the shoot of Pushpa from December. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa.