Hollywood technicians for Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will resume his work for Vakeel Saab from October and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Pawan Kalyan signed his next film in the direction of Krish which is titled Viroopakshi. The film is said to be a periodic drama that is set in the 18th century. The film will have enough scope for VFX work and Krish is in talks with Hollywood technicians for the same. The team that worked for Hollywood films like Aquaman, War Craft and others will visualize the graphics for the movie.

The shoot of the film starts early next year once the coronavirus pandemic calms down. The film will be shot on a lavish scale and is planned for release during the second half of 2021. Pawan Kalyan will have to allocate 90 working days for the movie. A bunch of Bollywood actors will be seen in crucial roles in Viroopakshi which is planned on a big-budget. The film is produced by AM Rathnam and MM Keeravani is composing the music.