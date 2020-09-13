Can BJP create a strong Hindu vote bank in AP?

Within 15 months of his rule, the young and aggressive Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has given many burning issues for the Opposition parties to start their agitations to attract the attention of the people. Undoubtedly, the credit for bringing Pawan Kalyan and the BJP would only go to the CM whose party leaders’ political harassment has forced Jana Senani to join hands with the saffron brigade. Now, the joint force of the BJP and Jana Sena is posing enough of a challenge that the Jagan Reddy regime has shivered at just a call for ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ against chariot burning.

Complacency of the part of YSRCP has led to a general impression that there are increasing attacks on Hindu temples even as all Opposition parties and devotees are becoming greatly agitated. Seeing massive response, the BJP leaders have become confident of carrying out their plans to divide AP voters along religious lines thereby to grab power in Andhra Pradesh by pushing the TDP aside in the next elections. But the question is whether the Hindu voters could be divided as a single block to benefit the BJP so much in AP.

It is a confirmed fact that the caste factor dominates the electoral politics in AP. More than anything else, even NTR could counter political maneuvers of Congress in his time because of his caste’s solid support. The same is the case with Pawan Kalyan whose caste is giving undivided support along with a small margin of his fan base. As such, Kapus may sail with the BJP because of the Senani factor. But, it cannot be the same with the Kamma voters. Though they are Hindus mostly, majority of them will support TDP regardless of strong religious feelings. Similarly, majority Reddys who are Hindus will also go with Jagan.

If BJP really wants to divide AP voters along religious lines, surely it would have to invent a miracle formula that would work despite all odds.