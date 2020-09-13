Bigg boss tidbits: Lasya becomes the first captain of Bigg boss season 4

This Saturday, Lasya became the captain of the house, Finally, it was revealed that ‘Who is Kattappa’ task is to select the captain of the house. Before announcing this, there was a game played in the house to give suitable titles for the housemates.

Titles/ Nicknames given to the housemates:

The Bigg boss show runs on emotions and emotions are based on characterizations. In each season, the audience gets connected with the certain contestant and vote for them. Their characterizations are also revealed through nicknames each season. Today, Nagarjuna asked Ariyana and Sohail to award some titles to the housemates out of the given list. As per the task, they gave below titles to the housemates. Some of these titles going to become baggage for the housemates and it will be difficult for them to get out of these tags in case the audience also gets connected to them.

Jordar Sujatha is given the title of Chameleon who changes colors instantly

Divi- is given the title of ‘Bitterness’ as she is not easy going.

Akhil Sarthak- He is given the title of “Romantic” by Ariyana. It seems Bigg boss is forcing a ‘connection’ between them.

Karate Kalyani is given the title of quarrelsome

Harika is given the title of drama queen of the house but Nagarjuna did not agree with it.

Surya Kiran is given the title of lazy bum as he doesn’t do much work in the house.

Abhijeet is given the title of dust bin but it didn’t suit him

Noel is given the title of the loudspeaker of the house.

Topper: Gangavva is given the title of the topper

Devi is given Ms. Perfect title

The crying baby title is given to Monal as expected

Bhakra title is given to Lasya as she is becoming the scapegoat in the house.

Mirchi title is given to Mehboob

Joker title is given to Amma Rajasekhar, who has become an entertainer of the house.

Lasya is the captain, thanks to the ‘Who is Kattappa’ task:

It is known news that Lasya got the most votes from the housemates when they were asked to tell who is Kattappa in the house. Finally, it was revealed in the latest episode that all this is to select the first captain of the house.

We will have to wait and see how Lasya will handle the house.