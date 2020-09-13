Veerrajju to breathe new life into BJP with new jumbo team

BJP Andhra Pradesh President Somu Veerraju is going ahead at a jet speed to strengthen his party. Actually, he has now strengthened his squid by appointing a 40-member strong jumbo team. Ever since he took over, Veerraju has been creating a distinctive mark for himself by making contradictory and controversial political statements. While making both pro and anti-Jagan Reddy statements, Veerraju has given a latest interview to Venkata Krishna of ABN channel.

Veerraju asserted his party’s equi-distance with YSRCP and TDP in his interview but at the same time, he appealed to ABN channel to take a critical view of Chandrababu Naidu’s style as well. Veerraju has been constantly in the public spotlight on each and every issue.

Now, Veerraju’s latest game plan is to pursue his ‘mission AP’ by gearing the party machinery up for the challenge. Accordingly, he has appointed a 40-member team with 10 vice presidents, five general secretaries, 10 secretaries, six official spokespersons, a treasurer and state party office secretary.

The new Vice Presidents are Vishnu Kumar Raju, Malathi Rani, Nimmala Jaya Raju, Adinarayana Reddy, Relangi Sridevi, Vijaya Lakshmi,

Venugopal, Surender Reddy, Ravela Kishore Babu, and Chandramouli.

The new general secretaries are Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Suryanarayana Raju, PVS Madhav, Madhukar and L. Gandhi. The official spokespersons are Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Sambasiva Rao, Anjaneya Reddy, Tirupati Rao, Suhasini and Srinivas.