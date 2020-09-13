Pooja Hegde is back to Hyderabad: Busy days ahead

Dazzling dusky beauty Pooja Hegde is in huge demand and the actress is busy with several projects. Ever since lockdown, Pooja Hegde has been residing in Mangalore with her parents. The actress returned back to Hyderabad this afternoon. Pooja is keen to complete the shoot of her portions for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor. With a series of Bollywood films lined up, Pooja is in plans to complete these projects and move to Mumbai.

The schedules are planned and she would be available in Hyderabad as there are a couple of scripts in the discussion stage. Pooja Hegde is holding talks and she will wrap up the pending projects initially before she starts the new projects. Pooja Hegde also signed a film beside Salman Khan that will roll next year.