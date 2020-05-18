Businessman attempts suicide near Telangana CM’s residence

Upset over the financial losses he suffered due to the ongoing lockdown, a businessman attempted self-immolation near Telangana chief minister’s official residence in the high-security Begumpet area here, police said.

However, alert security personnel stopped the man from taking the extreme step.

According to police, Mohammed Nazeeruddin reached near the CM residence on Sunday and doused himself with petrol. However, security personnel present nearby snatched the matchbox from him and poured water on him.

Nazeeruddin, a footwear businessman from Malakpet area in Hyderabad, told police that he was distressed over his financial losses. “He said he had taken loan but could not repay it as there was no business. He was also finding it difficult to feed his family,” Inspector M. Niranjan Reddy said.

Police said the businessman had to pay Rs 20 lakh to a private chit fund company and had recently received a legal notice from the company.