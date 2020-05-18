Fighter is not the title of Vijay Devarakonda’s Next

Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh are working on a pan Indian film that is tentatively titled Fighter. The makers never denied the title after which the media started speculating that Fighter is the title locked for the film. Fighter even sounds like a universal title as the film is getting its release in multiple languages. During a recent interview, Charrme Kaur made it clear that Fighter is just the working title of the film and is not the original one.

She also clarified that an interesting title is locked for the film and it would be announced at the right time. Fighter is 40% complete and the next schedule of the film commences in Hyderabad soon. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Connects, Dharma Productions are the producers. Fighter which was initially aimed for Dasara release would now have its release next year.