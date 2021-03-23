Buzz: Allu Arjun revives his long-delayed project?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa and the film is announced for August 13th release. The top actor also signed his next in the direction of Koratala Siva which will start rolling later this year. Allu Arjun gave his nod for Icon in the direction of Sriram Venu but the project never commenced shoot. Sriram Venu impressed Allu Arjun with the script in a single sitting but the project got delayed due to various reasons.

Going with the current update, Allu Arjun is in plans to revive the project soon and the discussions are going on. Dil Raju is on board to produce this interesting film. The official announcement along with the title poster was out long ago. In this while, Sriram Venu directed Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and the film is carrying high expectations. Allu Arjun may take the call about Icon after the release of Vakeel Saab. The film is hitting the screens on April 9th.