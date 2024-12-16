x
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Allu Arjun to meet Pawan Kalyan soon?

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

Icon Star Allu Arjun met Megastar Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu yesterday separately. The actor also had plans to meet Pawan Kalyan but the Deputy Chief Minister of AP was occupied and he returned back to Vijayawada yesterday morning. Allu Arjun’s team has sought the appointment of Pawan Kalyan and Bunny will meet him in his Vijayawada Camp Office very soon. His team will make an announcement about the same. Mega fans have been against Allu Arjun before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule and some of them boycotted the film. Allu Arjun is in damage control mode and he quickly met Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu.

He will soon meet Pawan Kalyan. Allu Arjun was kept in jail for a night and a heap of celebrities visited him in his residence after his return. All the Tollywood actors, directors, producers and others met Allu Arjun. The actor also announced that he would meet the family of Revathi soon as he is now advised not to meet the family because of the ongoing legal proceedings. The actor posted “I remain deeply concerned about young Shri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest”.

