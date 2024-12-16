Game Changer is a Big Scale Mass Political Entertainer: Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan attended the Bigg Boss Final as Special Guest and the host Nagarjuna discussed about Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer. Charan cannot appreciate Shankar and he called it a golden opportunity. Nag asked what convinced Ram Charan to sign Game Charan. He said “A call coming from Shankar alone convinced me to do Game Changer. I received the opportunity when I was shooting for the last schedule of RRR. I feel fortunate working with Rajamouli and Shankar. I felt that it was a golden opportunity after RRR. Game Changer is a beautiful political drama” told Charan.

He continued saying “Game Changer reminds us about the screenplay of Shankar’s old super hit films. He is a master at it. Game Changer is a big scale mass political entertainer. I am playing a father and son in the film. Shankar is a mad work horse. Game Changer is releasing on January 10th, 2025”. Game Changer is directed by Shankar and is produced by Dil Raju. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady and SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles.