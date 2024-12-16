x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Game Changer is a Big Scale Mass Political Entertainer: Ram Charan

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive Interview With Allari Naresh
image
Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?
image
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll
image
Game Changer is a Big Scale Mass Political Entertainer: Ram Charan

Game Changer is a Big Scale Mass Political Entertainer: Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan attended the Bigg Boss Final as Special Guest and the host Nagarjuna discussed about Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer. Charan cannot appreciate Shankar and he called it a golden opportunity. Nag asked what convinced Ram Charan to sign Game Charan. He said “A call coming from Shankar alone convinced me to do Game Changer. I received the opportunity when I was shooting for the last schedule of RRR. I feel fortunate working with Rajamouli and Shankar. I felt that it was a golden opportunity after RRR. Game Changer is a beautiful political drama” told Charan.

He continued saying “Game Changer reminds us about the screenplay of Shankar’s old super hit films. He is a master at it. Game Changer is a big scale mass political entertainer. I am playing a father and son in the film. Shankar is a mad work horse. Game Changer is releasing on January 10th, 2025”. Game Changer is directed by Shankar and is produced by Dil Raju. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady and SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles.

Next Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll Previous Buzz: Allu Arjun to meet Pawan Kalyan soon?
else

TRENDING

image
Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?
image
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll
image
Game Changer is a Big Scale Mass Political Entertainer: Ram Charan

Latest

image
BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive Interview With Allari Naresh
image
Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?
image
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll
image
Game Changer is a Big Scale Mass Political Entertainer: Ram Charan

Most Read

image
BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha
image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma

Related Articles

Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil