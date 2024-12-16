x
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll

Superstar Mahesh Babu is committed to SS Rajamouli and the film has been under pre-production from the past one year. Mahesh is sweating out to transform himself as per the look designed by Rajamouli. The makers have fixed the date to roll the film. The regular shoot of this untitled film will start after Sankranthi 2025. Massive sets are constructed in Ramoji Film City along with Gandipet in Hyderabad for the shoot. The initial shoot will take place in these sets. All the schedules planned till April will be shot in these sets in Hyderabad.

After a short break, the shoot will shift to abroad. As the film is a forest adventure, SS Rajamouli is in plans to shoot some of the key portions in exclusive locations across the globe. Rajamouli has scouted for the locations and he has finalized some of them. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will interact with the press before the shoot commences. The entire cast and crew details will be announced. There are reports that the film is planned on a budget of Rs 1000 crores. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is on board to score the music and background score for this untitled forest adventure.

