Home > Movie News

Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?

Manchu Manoj has been in news from the past few days due to wrong reasons. His tiff with his father Mohan Babu and brother Vishnu has been exposed. They have filed cases on each other. Yesterday Manoj approached the cops once again to complain against Vishnu. The latest update is that Manchu Manoj and his wife Mounika are set to join Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena very soon. A massive rally is planned from Allagadda. Mounika comes from a political family and her parents Bhuma Nagireddy and Shoba Nagireddy are renowned politicians.

Manoj and Mounika are expected to issue a statement soon about their political entry. Manoj is currently shooting for Bhairavam and Mirai. Both these films will release in 2025. The actor is in plans to sign more films next year.

