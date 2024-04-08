x
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Bollywood Superstar in Kannappa?

Published on April 8, 2024 by

Buzz: Bollywood Superstar in Kannappa?

Veteran actor Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Vishnu are working on their dream project Kannappa and it is in shooting mode. Several top actors of Indian cinema are roped in to play important roles and cameos. Prabhas will be seen in an important role and Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sarath Kumar, Nayanthara and Brahmanandam will be seen in other crucial roles. As per the ongoing buzz, Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is picked up for one more crucial role and he would join the sets of the film very soon. The team will be making an official announcement soon.

Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director and the shoot of the film is happening in Ramoji Film City currently. A major schedule of the film was completed in New Zealand recently. Manchu Vishnu is producing this big-budget attempt. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year.

Next Allu Arjun and Trivikram to work again Previous Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser : Allu Arjun’s Mass
