Buzz: Bollywood Superstar in Kannappa?

Veteran actor Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Vishnu are working on their dream project Kannappa and it is in shooting mode. Several top actors of Indian cinema are roped in to play important roles and cameos. Prabhas will be seen in an important role and Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sarath Kumar, Nayanthara and Brahmanandam will be seen in other crucial roles. As per the ongoing buzz, Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is picked up for one more crucial role and he would join the sets of the film very soon. The team will be making an official announcement soon.

Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director and the shoot of the film is happening in Ramoji Film City currently. A major schedule of the film was completed in New Zealand recently. Manchu Vishnu is producing this big-budget attempt. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year.