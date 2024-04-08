x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Movie News

Allu Arjun and Trivikram to work again

Published on April 8, 2024

Allu Arjun and Trivikram to work again

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Trivikram worked together in the past for films like Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. The duo is all set to team up for the fourth time and the makers today made an official announcement on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Trivikram suffered a major setback with Guntur Kaaram and his work was badly criticized. Trivikram is currently working on a script for Allu Arjun and the shoot would commence after Bunny completes his current projects. The top actor is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule that is aimed for August 15th release.

Trivikram has to complete the script and impress Allu Arjun. The top actor is also holding talks with directors like Atlee and there are strong rumors that Pushpa 3 is on the cards. It is unclear when Allu Arjun and Trivikram film would kick off. For now, Trivikram is working on the script. Haarika and Hassine Creations will be the producers.

