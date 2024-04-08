x
When Prabhas wanted to remake a Hollywood Film?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has done big films in the recent years. Some of the attempts did not do well but Prabhas has a heap of films lined up and he is shooting for multiple projects. The top actor wanted to remake a Hollywood film told Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal. “Prabhas wanted me to direct a Hollywood remake, but I decided to go with an original film. My scripting for Spirit with Prabhas is 60 percent completed and the shoot commences in December. Spirit will match my story telling and Prabhas’ body language perfectly” told Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas is currently holidaying in Europe and he will resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab in June. He also has signed Salaar 2 and Prasanth Neel will start the shoot later this year. Apart from these, Prabhas has Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi’s films. He is done with the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and the film’s new release date will be announced very soon.

