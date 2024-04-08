Spread the love

The Family Star First Weekend Worldwide Collections

The Family Star has a disastrous weekend with a worldwide gross of 25 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 10.6 Cr. After a poor opening day and the film has dropped on day 2 and further on day 3 which is Sunday. Today’s collections are pathetic and most likely it won’t have any share or even recover rentals in many centres. The film is heading for career biggest disaster for VD on the lines of Liger.

Below are the area wise shares