Megastar’s big donation for Janasena

Spread the love

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his next big film Vishwambara and the shoot is happening in Pochampally near Hyderabad. His brother and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan paid his visit to the sets of the film today. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan spent ample time discussing about films and politics. Chiranjeevi donated Rs 5 crores for Janasena party. Pawan Kalyan is currently campaigning across Andhra Pradesh before the Assembly and Parliament polls. He has kept his film career aside and he will resume the shoots of his films post-elections.