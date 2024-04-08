x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Megastar’s big donation for Janasena

Published on April 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu
image
BRAOU employees on agitation path

Megastar’s big donation for Janasena

Spread the love

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his next big film Vishwambara and the shoot is happening in Pochampally near Hyderabad. His brother and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan paid his visit to the sets of the film today. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan spent ample time discussing about films and politics. Chiranjeevi donated Rs 5 crores for Janasena party. Pawan Kalyan is currently campaigning across Andhra Pradesh before the Assembly and Parliament polls. He has kept his film career aside and he will resume the shoots of his films post-elections.

Next Jagan promises to restore volunteers’ system after elections Previous The Family Star First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster
else

TRENDING

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Fake News: Akira’s Cameo in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Latest

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu
image
BRAOU employees on agitation path

Most Read

image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu
image
BRAOU employees on agitation path

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham