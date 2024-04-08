x
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser : Allu Arjun’s Mass

Published on April 8, 2024 by

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser : Allu Arjun’s Mass

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. Sukumar and Allu Arjun have been working on the project and the film is aimed for August 15th release. Marking the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the team released the teaser of the film and it is packed with Allu Arjun’s mass. The entire teaser is taken from the Jathara episode. Allu Arjun’s new look and his screen presence is quite dominant in the teaser. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score elevates the teaser and the cinematography work is an asset. The Jathara episode is shot with hundreds of juniors and a massive set is constructed.

Allu Arjun’s look has been well designed and the teaser hints that the film is a one man show of Bunny. A glimpse from the action episode too is shown. On the whole, Pushpa: The Rule teaser is a feast for masses and it is a glimpse from the biggest actioner. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Allu Arjun and his team will promote Pushpa: The Rule across the country before its release.

Next Buzz: Bollywood Superstar in Kannappa? Previous Prabhas takes a Long Break
