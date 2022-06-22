Buzz: Chiranjeevi and Balayya to share screen

Nandamuri Balakrishna hosted a celebrity talk show Unstoppable and the first season is available on Aha. The first season of Unstoppable is a smashing hit and it is one of the highest-rated shows. Aha recently announced the second season and the shoot commences during the second half of this year. Balakrishna is all excited about the second season and the celebrities are finalized currently. Allu Aravind met Megastar Chiranjeevi and got his nod for the first season of Unstoppable.

But Megastar was occupied with the shoots of several films and he could not be a part of the first season. The latest update says that Chiranjeevi will be present for the second season and he would share the stage with Balayya. The dates of Megastar will be locked in advance and the talks are going on. BVS Ravi and his team are working on the script for the second season. Balayya is currently shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s film which will release later this year.