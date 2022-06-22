Ex-MLA Amanchi gets permission to attend CBI later this week

Former MLA from Chirala in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, Amanchi Krishna Mohan, was given exemption by the CBI from attending to its questioning on Wednesday. He informed the CBI senior officials in Delhi that he would attend the questioning this week. Accordingly, the CBI gave him permission from attending the questioning today.

Amanchi Krishna Mohan is accused of speaking against the AP high court judges. The CBI is investigating into the case filed against over 90 persons for speaking and writing against the judges in the media and social media.

Krishna Mohan spoke in the media against the judges and accused them of partiality, while several others wrote against the judges, personally abusing them. The AP high court had transferred the case from the state police to the CBI, which arrested over 20 persons so far in the case. Some of them were sent to jail and are now on bail after serving more than 90 days.

Krishna Mohan was asked to appear before the CBI at its camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday for questioning. However, Krishna Mohan told the CBI senior officials that he has some important engagements to attend and would come sometime this week.

The CBI had blocked the social media accounts of all the accused in the case, including NRI Punch Prabhakar, who is a resident of the USA. However, Prabhakar has opened a fresh account and continues to operate it, while the CBI is yet to reach him.