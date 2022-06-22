AP BJP to change its chief, eyes on TDP base!

The BJP leadership is set to change its AP unit president shortly. The party is busy with the Rajya Sabha elections, followed by the Presidential elections. This would follow the vice-presidential election and the selection of the chief justice of India.

Once these elections are completed, the party leadership is likely to take up the party work in various states across the country. Andhra Pradesh is one of the key states for the BJP and it has bigger plans to expand here.

Sources say that the party leadership has set its eyes on the TDP base believing that the TDP is set to die its natural death. The party wanted to have all the TDP leaders migrate to the BJP after the 2019 debacle. As anticipated, some leaders of the TDP including Sujana Chowdary have shifted to the BJP.

The BJP leadership is confident of seeing TDP’s era with its chief Chandrababu Naidu moving on the wrong side of his age and the party leaders not accepting Lokesh leadership. It is here that the BJP wants to cash in on by attracting the TDP leaders into the party by 2029 general elections.

Keeping these factors in consideration, the BJP leadership wants to replace the existing president Somu Veerraju with some Kamma leaders. It had tried two Kapu leaders – Kanna Lakshminarayana and Somu Veerraju – so far and there was no improvement for the party.

Now, ahead of the 2024 elections, the BJP wants to have a Kamma leader as the party president to woo the TDP leaders into the party. The leadership is looking at having Daggubati Purandheswari or Sujana Chowdary as the probable candidates to lead the party in Andhra Pradesh, as the TDP gets weakened.

It is to be seen how far the BJP would succeed in its calculations and assumptions!