Whistles Erupt for the RAPO’s explosive moves in Whistle Song

The Warriorr makers two days back announced next song release with oora Mass poster featuring Ram Pothineni. From the moment the third single announced it is creating massive buzz in the audience and everyone is waiting for the song and today the makers unveiled the mass dance number of the year ‘Whistle Song’. Tamil star who recently entertained everyone as Rolex Sir launched the song digitally in both Telugu & Tamil.

The Makers launched the song in a lavish event at AMB cinemas, Hyderabad. The whole team were present at the event. Devi Sri Prasad thumping beats and Ram Pothineni explosive moments made this one truly a mass dance of the year. Especially Ram Pothineni floor moments choreographed by Jani master will make fans go berserk in the theatres. Krithi Shetty sizzles the dance floor with her beauty and grace. Anthony Daasan and Srinisha vocals will make everyone whistle and hoot.

Previously the makers released two chartbuster songs. Especially Bullet Song is raging on YouTube still now and it’s reach all over the India is phenomenal. This Whistle song has the potential to become another 100 Million song from The Warriorr album.

The Warriorr is directed by Star director N Lingusamy & Produced by Srinavasaa silver screens & The movie is scheduled to release on July 14th in both Telugu and Tamil.