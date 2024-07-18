Buzz: DSP on board for Nani’s Next?

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani has been working closely with Dasara fame Srikanth Odela and this is their second collaboration. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and is the costliest film made in Nani’s career. There are speculations that the film is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad Old City and it will be shot lavishly for 200 days. As per the ongoing rumors, the team is holding talks with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad to score the music. Nani and DSP worked for successful films like Nenu Local and MCA. The duo did not team up in the recent years and the talks are currently in the final stages.

There are rumors that Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the team will make an official announcement about the same very soon. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers of this untitled film. Nani is back from his USA holiday and he will promote his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram that is slated for August 29th release. Nani will soon join the sets of HIT 3 and he will also commence the shoot of Srikanth Odela’s film this year.