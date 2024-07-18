x
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Home > Politics

No bound celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan

Published on July 18, 2024

No bound celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan

Telangana Congress headquarters, the famed Gandhi Bhavan, is witnessing no bound celebrations, thanks to CM Revanth Reddy’s decisive move to waive off farm loans in one go. Trashing skeptics doubts and Opposition’s criticism, CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has implemented farm loan waiver on Thursday. Congress leaders and cadres have started celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan, to mark the milestone achievement.

Telangana Congress incharge Deepa Das Munshi, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaski Goud, Raghuveer Reddy, Rohin Reddy, Mettu Sai and other leaders poured milk on CM Revanth Reddy cut-outs and distributed sweets.

“BRS chief KCR has looted Telangana and completely derailed finances of state. There is a debt of Rs 7 lakh Cr on the state. Inspite of such a financial crisis, CM Revanth Reddy has ensured that farm loan waiver promise is fulfilled. Though Rs 31,000 Cr are needed for farm loan waiver Congress Government is implementing it, to fulfil election promise. This proves Congress Government’s commitment towards farmers welfare. Good days have arrived for Telangana farmers,” said Madhu Yaskhi Goud speaking at Gandhi Bhavan.

What’s important in Congress Government’s loan waiver scheme is, farm loans are waived off in one go, unlike in installments done by past Governments. In the first phase Government has released about Rs 6800 Cr towards farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh limit. About 11 lakh farmers are expected to benefit in the first phase.

