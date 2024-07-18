x
Darling – Mad Max Marriage Entertainer Premieres Today

Published on July 18, 2024 by

Darling – Mad Max Marriage Entertainer Premieres Today

Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter and love with Darling, starring the incredible Priyadarshi and the dazzling Nabha Natesh, hitting theaters today! This rom-com sensation promises to tickle your funny bones with its hilarious teasers and trailers that have already set the internet abuzz.

Dive into the captivating story of a husband navigating the rollercoaster life with his wife, who has a split personality disorder. It’s a heartfelt and relatable journey through everyday challenges that will resonate with audiences everywhere.

Directed by Aswin Raam, making his debut in Telugu cinema after his success in Tamil, Darling tunes are composed by the talented Vivek Sagar that’s already gone viral on social media. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, the masterminds behind the blockbuster Hanuman, this film is set to be another sensational hit.

Darling is releasing in over 200 theaters across the USA, with all passes enabled. It’s a clean, family-friendly movie that’s perfect for a fun summer outing. Don’t miss out on this delightful experience—grab your tickets now and get ready for a rom-com adventure.

