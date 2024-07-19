x
Finally, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce their divorce

Published on July 19, 2024 by ratnasri

Finally, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce their divorce

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian dancer & model Natasa Stankovic have announced their divorce after four years of marriage. Speculation began when Natasa deleted their posts on social media platforms and removed Hardik’s name from her profile in July. The couple remained silent at the time, facing severe backlash over Hardik’s cricket performance.

During the IPL season, Natasa faced criticism amid divorce rumors, but the couple appeared to reconcile. However, after things seemed to have settled and Natasa returned to her hometown, the pair has now confirmed their separation.

On July 18th, Hardik Pandya announced their divorce via Instagram in a joint statement:

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, believing this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

-Sanyogita

