19 killed: Dhaka faces complete shutdown

Bangladesh is in turmoil after a controversial reservation bill was upheld in court on Monday. Students took to the streets of Dhaka in protest, sparking nationwide unrest.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appealed to students to end their demonstrations during a televised address. However, this inflamed tensions further, leading protesters to set fire to the headquarters of the national broadcaster. While dozens were initially trapped inside, officials later confirmed all were safely evacuated.

The government has ordered schools and colleges closed due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital.

By Thursday, the death toll had risen to 19, with thousands of students injured. Protesters, demanding reform of civil service hiring rules, clashed with riot police who fired rubber bullets, according to The Guardian.

Demonstrators have called for a complete shutdown of Dhaka. Thousands of students wielding sticks and rocks have been seen on the streets of Chattogram, Rangpur, and Cumilla, as well as in the capital. Sources indicate the situation is worsening daily.

The Indian embassy has issued a travel advisory for those planning to visit Bangladesh.

Hasan Mehendi, a 35-year-old reporter for the Dhaka Times, was also killed during the protests, according to Md Bacchu Mia, who oversees the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

-Sanyogita