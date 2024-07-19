Kalki 2898 AD Team slaps Legal Notices for Fake Tweets

Spread the love

The team of Kalki 2898 AD has sent legal notices against Bollywood critics Sumit Kadel and Rohit Jaiswal for their misleading tweets on the box-office numbers of the film. They admitted that the numbers released by the production house are fake. The makers of Kalki 2898 AD slapped a legal notice for both of them individually demanding Rs 25 crores for their derogatory tweets against the film. The makers also asked them to come with the daily breakeven report of collections as per the territories. If the explanation is not convincing, the team demands Rs 25 crores.

The tweets posted by them are instantly deleted from their official handles after the news broke out. Kalki 2898 AD is doing great business all over and the film is rock steady even in its fourth week. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan essaying the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and the team announced a sequel and the filming starts soon.