x
Switch to: తెలుగు
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
sonali bendre Pretty Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kalki 2898 AD Team slaps Legal Notices for Fake Tweets

Published on July 19, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025
image
Is NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Pushed?
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfills Healthcare Commitment to Mangalagiri

Kalki 2898 AD Team slaps Legal Notices for Fake Tweets

Spread the love

The team of Kalki 2898 AD has sent legal notices against Bollywood critics Sumit Kadel and Rohit Jaiswal for their misleading tweets on the box-office numbers of the film. They admitted that the numbers released by the production house are fake. The makers of Kalki 2898 AD slapped a legal notice for both of them individually demanding Rs 25 crores for their derogatory tweets against the film. The makers also asked them to come with the daily breakeven report of collections as per the territories. If the explanation is not convincing, the team demands Rs 25 crores.

The tweets posted by them are instantly deleted from their official handles after the news broke out. Kalki 2898 AD is doing great business all over and the film is rock steady even in its fourth week. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan essaying the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and the team announced a sequel and the filming starts soon.

Next Bollywood top director producing Seven Films Previous 19 killed: Dhaka faces complete shutdown
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025

Latest

image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025
image
Is NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Pushed?
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfills Healthcare Commitment to Mangalagiri

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Fulfills Healthcare Commitment to Mangalagiri
image
KTR Files Defamation Case
image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Related Articles

TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images Fruits For Diabetic People Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress sonali bendre Pretty Look