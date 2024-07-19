x
Switch to: తెలుగు
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
sonali bendre Pretty Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bollywood top director producing Seven Films

Published on July 19, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025
image
Is NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Pushed?
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfills Healthcare Commitment to Mangalagiri

Bollywood top director producing Seven Films

Spread the love

Siddharth Anand has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood and he raced to the top. He is one director who is in huge demand and all the stars are eager to work with the talented filmmaker. After the release of Fighter, Siddharth Anand hasn’t announced his next project. Instead, he is focused on producing films along with his wife Mamta Anand on Marflix. Siddharth Anand is the co-producer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King that will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are the lead actors and Siddharth Anand is personally monitoring the pre-production work of the film.

Siddharth Anand is producing a film titled Jewel Thief and the film has Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is under shooting mode currently. Siddharth Anand also announced the production of a film based on the life of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain are the producers. Siddharth Anand will also produce a film to be directed by Milan Luthria and the film is an actioner. He is also in talks for a women-centric film that is in the scripting stage. Apart from these, two other films are in discussion stages. Siddharth Anand is turning quite busy as a producer. He is also set to direct a big-budget action film that will be announced by the end of this year.

Next Darling Movie review Previous Kalki 2898 AD Team slaps Legal Notices for Fake Tweets
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025

Latest

image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025
image
Is NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Pushed?
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfills Healthcare Commitment to Mangalagiri

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Fulfills Healthcare Commitment to Mangalagiri
image
KTR Files Defamation Case
image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Related Articles

TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images Fruits For Diabetic People Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress sonali bendre Pretty Look