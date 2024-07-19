Bollywood top director producing Seven Films

Spread the love

Siddharth Anand has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood and he raced to the top. He is one director who is in huge demand and all the stars are eager to work with the talented filmmaker. After the release of Fighter, Siddharth Anand hasn’t announced his next project. Instead, he is focused on producing films along with his wife Mamta Anand on Marflix. Siddharth Anand is the co-producer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King that will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are the lead actors and Siddharth Anand is personally monitoring the pre-production work of the film.

Siddharth Anand is producing a film titled Jewel Thief and the film has Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is under shooting mode currently. Siddharth Anand also announced the production of a film based on the life of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain are the producers. Siddharth Anand will also produce a film to be directed by Milan Luthria and the film is an actioner. He is also in talks for a women-centric film that is in the scripting stage. Apart from these, two other films are in discussion stages. Siddharth Anand is turning quite busy as a producer. He is also set to direct a big-budget action film that will be announced by the end of this year.