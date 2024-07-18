x
Home > Politics

Raghurama wants CID officials to be suspended

Published on July 18, 2024 by

Raghurama wants CID officials to be suspended

TDP Undi MLA and former Narasapur MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Thursday asked the state police to take action against the CID officials. He said that the police have registered an FIR against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former CID DG Sunil Kumar and Guntur Government General Hospital former superintendent Prabhavathi.

He said that he had lodged a complaint with the police on an attempted murder. He said that the CID had arrested him in May 2021 and brought him to the Mangalagiri office. There the CID officials have beaten him and attempted to kill him. He lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

The MLA had visited the Guntur district SP office to know the progress of the case. He alleged that CID former DG Sunil Kumar had conspired to kill him at the behest of then chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was beaten up in the CID office by some unknown officials. They tried to kill him, he said.

The Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent had also given a wrong report on injuries in his body. She had done this at the behest of then chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. He wanted action against all these persons. He said that he would not leave the case.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that he had given all evidence to the police. Whatever he had was handed over to the police for further investigation. The police are looking into the merits of the case, he said. He wanted the police to act on his complaint and take necessary action. He said that justice would be done to him in the case.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested by the CID on charges of sedition in 2021. He was brought to the CID headquarters in Mangalagiri, where it was alleged that the CID sleuths had beaten up him. He was the MP representing Narasapur in West Godavari district when he was arrested.

He filed a petition in the high court and went to the military hospital in Secunderabad where he was treated for his injuries. From Secunderabad hospital, he left for Delhi and never visited Andhra Pradesh in five years. Though he tried to come to Andhra Pradesh during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram, he did not come fearing arrest by the CID police.

