Movie News

Buzz: Fahadh Faasil unhappy with Team Pushpa?

Published on December 5, 2024 by swathy

Fahadh Faasil is one of the best actors of Indian cinema and he has films in all the Indian languages. He played the lead antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise and the first part hinted at stronger confrontation scenes between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh Faasil was also presented as the lead antagonist in Pushpa 2: The Rule. In an interview in the past, Fahadh Faasil said that Pushpa has done nothing for him and this came as a rude shock for everyone. But after watching Pushpa 2: The Rule, everyone got to know about the frustration of Fahadh. The top actor is not satisfied with his role and the presentation in the film.

He even expressed frustration with his close friends before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fahadh Faasil is utterly wasted in Pushpa 2: The Rule and his role is an insult for him as it had least prominence in the second half. His role was abruptly ended. Fahadh Faasil expressed the same with several people before the release. For a busy actor like Fahadh, his dates too are wasted and he was made to sit without facing the camera for several days. All these made him so angry that he is not in a mood to sign a new Telugu film for now.

