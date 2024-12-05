Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar

Pushpa 2: The Rule opened on a super strong note and the storm is all over the nation. The team is extremely delighted with the response. Allu Arjun’s performance is widely appreciated and the film is expected to have a super strong run. The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule along with the director Sukumar have met Megastar Chiranjeevi in his residence this evening to seek his blessings on the occasion. Allu Arjun was missing from the team. Sukumar along with Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Cherry visited Megastar at his residence. Chiranjeevi is yet to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule.