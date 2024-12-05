Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?

Nandamuri fans have been waiting for a long time for the debut of Mokshagnya and the time has come. A big announcement was made sometime ago that Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma is on board to direct the film. A grand launch of the project was planned to take place on December 5th but the event was canceled at the last minute. The makers haven’t disclosed the real reason for the cancellation of the launch film of Mokshagnya.

Speculations say that the film is shelved now and the real reasons are not known. Prasanth Varma has been working on multiple films and the Nandamuris are not convinced with the script of the film. Even before the debut film was launched, Balakrishna announced that he would direct his son in Aditya 999. The announcement came without any occasion and Balayya picked up the stage of Unstoppable to announce Aditya 999. This adds fuel and strength that the debut film of Mokshagnya with Prasanth Varma is now on hold or canceled. Sudhakar Cherukuri is on board to produce the film and the makers should issue an official statement soon to put an end to the speculations.