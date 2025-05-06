Buzz: Good Bad Ugly Combo soon?

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers made their debut in Tamil with Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith in the lead role. The makers paid a record remuneration and locked Ajith for the film. Good Bad Ugly did well in Tamil Nadu and other circles though the film is a disappointment in Telugu and Hindi. The makers are said to have recovered their investments and Mythri Naveen has announced that he would soon produce one more film with Ajith.

As per the recent development, Mythri Movie Makers will soon produce the next film of Ajith and it would be directed by Good Bad Ugly fame Adhik Ravichandran. Ajith is on a break and he has responded on a positive note about the proposal of Mythri Movie Makers. If all goes well, the shoot commences during the second half of this year. An announcement is expected very soon.